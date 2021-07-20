Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Declines By 27.3%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,200 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the June 15th total of 395,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NNGPF remained flat at $$48.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162. NN Group has a 1 year low of $34.23 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.91.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

