Short Interest in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Decreases By 46.2%

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 906,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OII. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

Shares of OII traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.19. 1,500,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,504. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $437.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.