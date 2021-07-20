Short Interest in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Rises By 23.9%

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $6,679,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 25.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 21.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $132.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.