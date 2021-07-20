Short Interest in Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Increases By 22.2%

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the June 15th total of 101,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 309.8 days.

PMMAF stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 380. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.36. Puma has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.14.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

