Short Interest in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Declines By 48.7%

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decrease of 48.7% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBR traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.67. 71,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,666. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.56% and a return on equity of 655.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

