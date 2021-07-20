Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Grows By 23.9%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 607,700 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 490,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 1,881.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 237,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sintx Technologies by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sintx Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.57.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

