Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Drops By 36.2%

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 3,731,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,912.0 days.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

