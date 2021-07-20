Short Interest in Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Drops By 36.2%

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,382,400 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the June 15th total of 3,731,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,912.0 days.

Shares of SVKEF opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07.

SVKEF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Nordea Equity Research cut Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

