Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) Declines By 57.9%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,700 shares, a drop of 57.9% from the June 15th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 388,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 32.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IPOD remained flat at $$10.12 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 528,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,260. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $18.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

