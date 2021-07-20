Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Drops By 38.7%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 322,800 shares, a drop of 38.7% from the June 15th total of 526,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPOF. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,137,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,054,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. 30.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI alerts:

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 26,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,036. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.