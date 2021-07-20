Short Interest in Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Rises By 40.0%

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the June 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TLPFY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:TLPFY opened at $205.38 on Tuesday. Teleperformance has a twelve month low of $135.63 and a twelve month high of $211.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.46.

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management services worldwide. The company operates through Core Services & D.I.B.S. and Specialized Services segments. It offers customer experience services that comprise customer care, technical support, sales, social media, chat, accounts receivable, and interpretation and translation services; back office services, such as back office, content moderation, finance and accounting, HR, and visa and consular services; and digital transformation services, including analytics, market research, voice of customer, intelligent automation, CX consulting, digital platforms, CX labs, cloud campus, and transformation, as well as technology, analytics, and process excellence services.

