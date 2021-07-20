Short Interest in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Decreases By 45.3%

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a decrease of 45.3% from the June 15th total of 176,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2,194.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.85. 56,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,941. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $52.25 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $824.25 million, a PE ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

