Short Interest in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Increases By 31.5%

Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 329,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the June 15th total of 250,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 816,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VACQ. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $22,775,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $6,857,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vector Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $10,110,000. 29.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vector Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Vector Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Vector Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.43.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.