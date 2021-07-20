Short Interest in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) Expands By 39.8%

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the June 15th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

WVVI opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.77. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,262.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,108.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,782 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

