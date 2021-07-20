Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $370.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Sierra Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $29.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

