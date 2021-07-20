Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $227.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.76. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $71.44 and a twelve month high of $263.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 22.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.44.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

