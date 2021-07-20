Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SPG. Truist upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $117.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.47%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $1,320,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 20.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,618,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

