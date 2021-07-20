Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CFO Sells $345,244.27 in Stock

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) CFO Frederick G. Smith sold 5,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $345,244.27.

Frederick G. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $3,210,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Frederick G. Smith sold 12,488 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $415,850.40.

On Monday, June 7th, Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,365,803.74.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.22.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

