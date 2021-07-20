Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

