Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $110.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sio Gene Therapies (SIOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.