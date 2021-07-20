Sirius XM (SIRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Sirius XM has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sirius XM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

