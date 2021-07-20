Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Vivek Jetley Sells 1,000 Shares

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) EVP Vivek Jetley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,327,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,159,000 after purchasing an additional 235,548 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 583,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 191,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,919 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,600,000 after purchasing an additional 68,499 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.