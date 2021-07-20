Skycoin Price Hits $0.73 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $15.40 million and approximately $329,590.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00002478 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00095378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00143416 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,665.67 or 1.00233443 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

