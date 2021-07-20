Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Given New C$5.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

SOT.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$5.25 price target on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of TSE SOT.UN opened at C$5.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.14. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$5.47. The company has a market cap of C$357.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0333 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.41%.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

