SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.50 target price on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Sallie Mae have outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past six months. Also, the company has a decent earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters. Increasing net interest income (NII), with support from rising average loans, is likely to aid top-line growth. The company’s efforts to increase loan originations by introducing multiple complementary products might boost bottom-line growth. Yet, investments in technology might inflate expenses. Also, overdependence on brokered deposits as a source of funding is concerning. Given its unfavorable debt-equity ratio, its capital deployment activities might not be sustainable. Nonetheless, Sallie Mae’s sound liquidity position makes it less likely to default on obligations if the economy worsens.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.56.

Shares of SLM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 7,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,279. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.42. SLM has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.05.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a return on equity of 58.89% and a net margin of 49.65%. The firm had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SLM by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 420,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 230,048 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,994,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,488 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM during the 1st quarter valued at $2,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in SLM by 358.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 914,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,432,000 after acquiring an additional 715,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SLM by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 65,528 shares in the last quarter.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

