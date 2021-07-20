SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.450-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $440 million-$480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.35 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SMART Global presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.35 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $58.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.23.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.30. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $151,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,015,000 shares of company stock worth $253,168,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

