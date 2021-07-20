SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0046

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, SmartCash has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $207,018.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,631.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,751.95 or 0.05912397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $390.39 or 0.01317468 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.99 or 0.00357674 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00130307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.93 or 0.00617332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00010308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.01 or 0.00381392 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00286574 BTC.

About SmartCash

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

