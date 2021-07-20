Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $797,530.53. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,858 shares of company stock worth $23,515,288. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $113,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 40.0% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Smartsheet by 14,050.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.17. The company had a trading volume of 25,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $85.43.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

