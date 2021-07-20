SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 1,017,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 59.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNCAF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,451. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.21. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $27.82.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

