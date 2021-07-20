Sociall Price Reaches $0.0177 on Exchanges (SCL)

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. Sociall has a market capitalization of $295,940.68 and $2.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sociall has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00739840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Sociall Coin Profile

Sociall is a coin. Its launch date was July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

