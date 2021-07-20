Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the June 15th total of 252,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,471.0 days.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.45. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.