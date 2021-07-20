SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.5% of Leuthold Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $27,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.41. The stock had a trading volume of 566,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,227. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.98.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

