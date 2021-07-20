SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 120.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,244 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,090,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,004,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,724,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 930,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock opened at $63.49 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $65.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.26.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.