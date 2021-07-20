SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 63.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,397 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $854,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 195,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG opened at $83.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.21 and a 12-month high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.