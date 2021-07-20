Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Price Reaches $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market cap of $554,075.57 and $3.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 78.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00012390 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.62 or 0.00738207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Coin Profile

SXUT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 coins and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 coins. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

