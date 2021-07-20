Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as £141.35 ($184.67). Spirax-Sarco Engineering shares last traded at £141.30 ($184.61), with a volume of 87,671 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPX shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £122.85 ($160.50) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

The firm has a market cap of £10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £328.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

