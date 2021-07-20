Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

CXM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,523,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last quarter.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

