Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.
CXM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.
NYSE CXM opened at $18.96 on Monday. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $26.50.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
Read More: ESG Score
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.