SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

FLOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NYSE FLOW traded up $13.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,529,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $36.87 and a 1-year high of $80.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.11.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPX FLOW by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

