SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Short Interest Update

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 874,400 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 661,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.44). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SRAX will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on SRAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Dawson James started coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SRAX by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in SRAX by 636.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 119,639 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SRAX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SRAX in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

