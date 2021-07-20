S&T Bancorp (STBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd. Analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.99 million. On average, analysts expect S&T Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $28.91 on Tuesday. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.92%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 50,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. 2.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

