StackOs (STACK) Price Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days

StackOs (CURRENCY:STACK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One StackOs coin can now be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StackOs has a market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $74,150.00 worth of StackOs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StackOs has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00036303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00099392 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00142304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,834.80 or 1.00392687 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

About StackOs

StackOs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 162,420,860 coins. StackOs’ official Twitter account is @DeployOnStackOS

StackOs Coin Trading

