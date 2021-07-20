Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Sells $529,071.52 in Stock

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 2,456 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.42, for a total transaction of $529,071.52.

Kenneth Thomas Mcbride also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 92,544 shares of Stamps.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.61, for a total transaction of $29,948,163.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $324.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.22 and a 12 month high of $325.98.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities cut shares of Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

