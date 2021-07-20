State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 388,224 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 130.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 686,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,224 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $166,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $249.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.75. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

