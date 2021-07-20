State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $256.82 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 30.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,872,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131,722 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $256,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $55.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $56.68.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 197,865 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,054. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.