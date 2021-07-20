Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:STLD traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.96. 138,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,040. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $66.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

