Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 273 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. S&T Bank boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $163.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

