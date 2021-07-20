Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,048 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.32 and a beta of 2.90.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 186,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $8,198,504.90. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 186,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $8,198,460.88. Insiders sold a total of 512,489 shares of company stock worth $22,240,266 over the last three months. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

