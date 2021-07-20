Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 61,075 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $1,111,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 247,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 302,852 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

