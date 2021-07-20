Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $102.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.84. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $75.89 and a twelve month high of $106.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

