Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 133,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,169,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,564,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 218,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,679,000 after buying an additional 71,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,121 shares of company stock valued at $28,410,069. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $323.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.12. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.18 and a 1-year high of $356.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.52.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

