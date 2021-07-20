Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Teradyne by 130.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of TER opened at $120.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $74.07 and a one year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 5,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.37, for a total value of $684,700.44. Also, Director Beth A. Bowman sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $59,121.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,961 shares of company stock worth $4,254,293. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.