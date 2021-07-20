Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the June 15th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Stem stock remained flat at $$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. 169,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,307. Stem has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39.

Stem Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated cannabis operating company. It is involved in manufacture, possession, use, sale, distribution, and branding of cannabis and cannabis-infused products under the laws of the states of Oregon, Nevada, California, Massachusetts, and Oklahoma.

